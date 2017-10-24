You're Doing It Wrong: Frizz-Free Hair

Have you noticed that Alessandra Ambrosio's hair always looks shiny and silky?

Now we know why. The Victoria Secret model and new face of Marajó Hair Care revealed a couple of Brazilian hair secrets that have helped to form the country's reputation for beautiful hair. For one, while most obsess over which products to use, in Brazil, the water you use to wash and rinse your hair matters just as much.

"In Brazil salons, they always get a cold bottle of mineral water and wash your hair with it," she told Byrdie. "I don't know what [the practice] is called, but it's supposed to be really good for the hair...I do that sometimes; I'll put a little bottle or a cup of [mineral] water and I'll put it right after I shower. I'll put in the cold water, and it actually feels really good."