You're Doing It Wrong: Frizz-Free Hair

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Have you noticed that Alessandra Ambrosio's hair always looks shiny and silky?
Now we know why. The Victoria Secret model and new face of Marajó Hair Care revealed a couple of Brazilian hair secrets that have helped to form the country's reputation for beautiful hair. For one, while most obsess over which products to use, in Brazil, the water you use to wash and rinse your hair matters just as much.
"In Brazil salons, they always get a cold bottle of mineral water and wash your hair with it," she told Byrdie. "I don't know what [the practice] is called, but it's supposed to be really good for the hair...I do that sometimes; I'll put a little bottle or a cup of [mineral] water and I'll put it right after I shower. I'll put in the cold water, and it actually feels really good."
Next up, if you want Alessandra-level hair, you might want to start carrying your deep conditioner in your purse.
"I use [Marajó Deep Treatment Butter] as a treatment or sometimes use it as a conditioner," she shared. "I'll take it everywhere with me. At the beach, I'll put it in a little after swimming in the ocean. I'll put it all over my hair and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. In swimming pools with my kids, I'll put it on after the pool."
This deep conditioning product also has Brazilian roots. Like the other Marajó products, it is made with pracaxi nut oil, which comes from a plant exclusive to the island of Marajó. While natives have used the hydrating and nourishing properties of the oil for thousands of years, it's relatively new to the global market. According the model, it's her secret to healthy hair that's frizz-free.
"[My hair] has more shine and the products actually give body to my hair and make it soft. It's just so much healthier."
The full line is available at Sephora now. Will you give it a try?