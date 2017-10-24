Harvey Weinstein Scandal: Former Production Assistant Comes Forward With New Sexual Assault Allegations

A former production assistant on a Weinstein Company television series has come forward with new sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
In a press conference held Tuesday afternoon in New York City, Mimi Haleyi shared her experiences with the Hollywood producer beginning in 2004.
While in Cannes, Mimi shared a story where she was escorted up to Harvey's room by an assistant. "After a few minutes of greetings and normal conversation, Harvey suddenly asked me if I would give him a massage. I said, 'No sorry I'm not a masseuse,' and I suggested he contact hotel reception with his request," she claimed while speaking next to her attorney Gloria Allred. "He kept asking about massages and so I felt the meeting was going nowhere and I left. By that time, I was crying as I felt completely humiliated and stupid for having been excited about meeting with him."
Mimi went on to allege that Harvey appeared at her apartment in the East Village twice in one day where he "literally physically forced himself in through the door, pleading with me to come with him to Paris. I found him overwhelming to deal with, and I didn't know how to shut it down."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Finally, Mimi shared an instance when she was invited to his home in SoHo. What started off as an evening of watching TV turned into something else, according to the production assistant.
"He wouldn't take no for an answer and backed me into a room which was not lit, but looked like a kids' bedroom, with kids drawings on the walls. He held me down on the bed, I tried to get away, or I tried to get him off of me, and kept asking him to stop, but it was impossible," she alleged in her press conference. "He was extremely persistent and physically overpowering. He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period."
In response to today's press conference, a spokesperson for Harvey shared, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." Over the weekend, the spokesperson for the producer also confirmed to E! News that Harvey is receiving both inpatient and outpatient treatment for the next month.
Harvey himself has apologized in recent weeks for past treatment of colleagues and previously denied allegations of non-consensual sex. And while police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating several sexual misconduct allegations, Harvey has not been charged with any crime.
As for why Mimi chose to come forward today, her attorney made it clear that sexual harassment needs to end both in and out of the workplace.
"Sexual predators need to understand that their sexual harassment and sexual abuse of vulnerable women in the workplace must end, or they may face significant civil and in some cases criminal consequences for their misconduct," Gloria explained. "Although it is painful for Mimi to have to recall publicly what she alleges was a shocking sexual assault on her by Mr. Weinstein, she is willing to speak what she says is her truth in order to help other women."