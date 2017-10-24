Harvey Weinstein Scandal: Former Production Assistant Comes Forward With New Sexual Assault Allegations

A former production assistant on a Weinstein Company television series has come forward with new sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

In a press conference held Tuesday afternoon in New York City, Mimi Haleyi shared her experiences with the Hollywood producer beginning in 2004.

While in Cannes, Mimi shared a story where she was escorted up to Harvey's room by an assistant. "After a few minutes of greetings and normal conversation, Harvey suddenly asked me if I would give him a massage. I said, 'No sorry I'm not a masseuse,' and I suggested he contact hotel reception with his request," she claimed while speaking next to her attorney Gloria Allred. "He kept asking about massages and so I felt the meeting was going nowhere and I left. By that time, I was crying as I felt completely humiliated and stupid for having been excited about meeting with him."

Mimi went on to allege that Harvey appeared at her apartment in the East Village twice in one day where he "literally physically forced himself in through the door, pleading with me to come with him to Paris. I found him overwhelming to deal with, and I didn't know how to shut it down."