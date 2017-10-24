Thor: Ragnarok Will Feature Marvel's First LGBTQI Character in a Movie

Marvel
It's confirmed!
As fans prepare for the cinematic debut of Thor: Ragnarok in early November, they will also be meeting the character Valkyrie for the first time on the big screen. As the silver lining, she is also the first LGBTQI superhero character to be included in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
The actress behind the superhero, Tessa Thompson, confirmed the news to fans on Twitter. "She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!" she retorted at one critic.
"Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction," she elaborated in a later tweet. "But her sexuality isn't explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarok."
She?s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017
Judging by Thompson's overall outlook on taking roles and the history of the comic book character, Valkyrie is bound to be a total cinematic badass. As she told Elle, "The one-dimensional girlfriend or the sassy black friend—those weren't going to work for me."
"Just to be the girlfriend or the wife…to not have your own agency is something that I just can't relate to because I don't see it in my life," she later told E!'s Zuri Hall.
While it's just a matter of days until Valkyrie makes her debut and Avengers: Infinity War is already in the works, Thompson also has her heart set on an all-female Marvel film. As she confirmed to Hall, she already approached Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to make her case.
"I walked up to Kevin Feige with Black Widow Scarlett Johansson and with the Scarlet Witch [Elizabeth Olsen]," she said. "But, Brie Larson is now in the Marvel Universe. I mean, Angela Bassett is. I kind of want a movie like—it's everybody."