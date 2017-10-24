All the Details on Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander's Honeymoon Accommodations

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander traveled from Ibiza to Italy for their honeymoon.

The low-key couple, who started a romance on the set of their movie The Light Between Two Oceans in 2014, tied the knot on Oct. 14 in Ibiza. After their weekend of wedding activites, the newlyweds were spotted in Italy celebrating their nuptials.

Fassbender and Vikander were first spotted having dinner at Osteria del Capello in Bologna. The couple then took a picture in Verona that was posted to Instagram. The Instagram user wrote in the comments that the couple were guests at their mother's B&B.