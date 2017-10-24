Secret Celeb Spas and Luxury Treatments You'll Want to Try, Stat!

Who: Julia Roberts, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Taylor, Oprah, Barbra Streisand

What: Golden Door Luxury Resort & Spa

Where: Escondido, Calif.

When: There's only room for 40 guests at a time, so bookings fill up fast. Single-day ($1,200) visits are rarely available, as most guests stay for a week-long program ($8,850).

Why: Near San Diego sits about 600 acres of lush green land, with its own organic garden, hiking trails, gyms, spas and beautiful views. To the outside world, it looks like a conservatory...and maybe something like Jurassic Park. But once you enter those glimmering, golden gates, you're secluded at a communal retreat designed for self-discovery, recovery and relaxation and general health and wellness.

You pay a lump sum, and for that time, you can enjoy everything from mediation and hiking sessions, private fitness training, archery, DIY bath salt classes...the list goes on. As many wellness and fitness opportunities there are for you, there is an equal amount of beauty treatments: facials with Golden Door signature products (i.e. gold peel-off masks, diamond eye creams), massages and body wraps. Guests dine together for lunch and dinner in a messhall-type setting, which encourages more communal bonding, as only women are admitted, except for six weeks a year for all men and another few weeks for a co-ed experience. It's part summer camp, part day spa. It's luxurious and low key at the same time. In fact, Julia Roberts was recently spotted knitting and doing water aerobics with other guests...like there was nary a care in the world.

Fun fact: Although this is a pricey splurge, 100 percent of the net profits go to children's charities. Typically, celebrities are often compensated for their stay if they choose to socially promote the resort; however, when Julia heard about the retreat's philanthropic message, she happily paid full price.