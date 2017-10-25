Eric Decker Gets Teary Eyed During Sydney Rae Bass' Baby Shower: "He's So Emotional!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Attend Guy Oseary’s Vow Renewal

Halle Berry

Halle Berry Crushes James Corden in Epic Drop the Mic Rap Battle

ESC: Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Winged Eyeliner

How Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Makes Winged Eyeliner Red Carpet-Worthy

Brotherly love! 

On the season finale of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker is throwing her little sister Sydney Rae Bass a baby shower and Eric Decker crashes the party. 

"Girls only!" Jessie's mom jokes before letting Eric in the house for the baby shower. "Eric loves Sydney so much," Jessie dishes about the sweet bond between her hubby and her little sis. 

Photos

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Things get a little emotional for Eric! When he goes over to feel Syd's baby bump, he gets a little bit overwhelmed. "Is he getting teary eyed?" Jessie asks. "That one eye got teary eyed. Yes it did!" 

Aww! Eric definitely has a soft spot for his "little sis" Sydney. "He knows I've wanted this so badly," Sydney shares. "I've played mom and played house with you guys but now it's finally my turn to really be a mom." 

See the cute moment in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.