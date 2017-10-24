Celeb Photographer Terry Richardson ''Disappointed'' Condé Nast Banned Him Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Terry Richardson/terrysdiary.com
Terry Richardson/terrysdiary.com
Terry Richardson is speaking out after being banned from Condé Nast magazines.
E! News can confirm the celebrity photographer—who has shot some of the most famous photos of Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Rihanna and many more—is no longer able to work with fashion mags like Vanity Fair, GQ and Vogue due to sexual assault allegations that have been aimed at him over the years.
As reported by the Daily Telegraph and confirmed to us by a spokesperson for the company, Condé Nast International's executive vice president and chief operating officer, James Woolhouse, announced via email on Monday that they have decided to cut ties with Richardson.
Woolhouse told that company that any work already commissioned from the celeb photog but not yet published should be "killed or substituted with other material."
A representative for Richardson released a statement to E! News following the ban, saying: "Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories. He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually."
Sexual assault allegations against Richardson have been circulating since 2010 and were resurfaced following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
However, Richardson has previously spoken out to address the allegations, denying them entirely.
He opened up for New York magazine and defended his controversial style of photography, which often features nudity and sexually explicit content.
"I don't have any regrets about the work at all," he told the publication when asked if he has ever coerced or pressured models during shoots. "Obviously I don't ever want someone to feel like that. It was never my intention. But also, people do things, and then they have regrets, and that's also nothing to do with me. Then don't do pictures like that again…I'm okay with myself about everything, and that to me is the most important thing."
He also wrote an article for the Huffington Post, noting that he "accepts" how some of his more provocative work "courts controversy," and thus, as an artist, he "values the discourse that arises" from it.