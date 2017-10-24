Celeb Photographer Terry Richardson ''Disappointed'' Condé Nast Banned Him Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Terry Richardson is speaking out after being banned from Condé Nast magazines.

E! News can confirm the celebrity photographer—who has shot some of the most famous photos of Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Rihanna and many more—is no longer able to work with fashion mags like Vanity Fair, GQ and Vogue due to sexual assault allegations that have been aimed at him over the years.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph and confirmed to us by a spokesperson for the company, Condé Nast International's executive vice president and chief operating officer, James Woolhouse, announced via email on Monday that they have decided to cut ties with Richardson.

Woolhouse told that company that any work already commissioned from the celeb photog but not yet published should be "killed or substituted with other material."