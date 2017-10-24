Kelly Dodd Accuses Meghan King Edmonds of Having an Affair With Jim Edmonds While He Was Still Married

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd and Meghan King Edmonds are no longer the BFFs they seemed to be on previous seasons. As a result, Kelly wasn't afraid to share some juicy details about how her co-star got together with her baseball hubby Jim Edmonds during an interview on Daily Pop.
In case you aren't caught up on the most recent RHOC season, Meghan and Kelly got in a heated argument over a text message exchange in which they both accused the other of cheating on her spouse (or, soon-to-be-ex spouse in Kelly's case). Meghan asked Kelly if a certain mystery man was her boyfriend. Kelly said the man she was referring to was a guy "who's like my brother" and fired back by telling Meghan her husband had a mistress. Meghan was pregnant with her daughter Aspen at the time.
Now, it looks like Kelly is accusing of Meghan of being a mistress. While appearing on Daily Pop, Kelly told hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner that she thought the text message exchange was a "private conversation" and that it was "stupid" of Meghan to bring up "rumors about your husband that are out there that you know about." She then dropped this bombshell:
"It's like, I don't pinpoint her stuff out when she was having an affair with Jimmy when he was married to Allison," Kelly said. "I don't put that stuff out there. Sorry, spilling the tea now."
Allison Jayne Raski was the second wife of the former St. Louis Cardinals player. The baseball star had also been married to first wife Lee Ann Horton before eventually tying the knot with Meghan.
Kelly also said that she and Meghan are no longer friends (shocker!) and that she doesn't trust her. Meghan also previously told E! News that she regrets introducing Kelly to the group of women as her friend when Kelly first joined the show.
Still, it looks like Meghan isn't the only housewife Kelly has beef with this season. When asked about the reunion, Kelly said she expects it to get ugly with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. Meghan also previously told Daily Pop that it should be "kind of an interesting reunion."
