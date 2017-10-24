Real Housewives of New York City's Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Break Up

Tinsley Mortimer, Scott Kluth

Instagram

Tinsley Mortimer is back on the market.

The Real Housewives of New York City star and boyfriend Scott Kluth have broken up, a source tells E! News.

"The long distance just became really difficult. Tinsley is focused on reestablishing her life in New York," the source explains. "They had a lot of fun, and who's to say if it's definitely over for good? I could see them getting back together at some point."

Page Six TV first reported news of the breakup Monday. "Tinsley thinks Scott is a great guy...it was too much too soon," a source shared with the show. "Long-distance relationships are never easy. They remain friendly and Tinsley hasn't closed the door to a possible reconciliation in the future."

Bravo viewers witnessed the pair first meet on a blind date set up fellow Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill.

As you likely could have guessed, sparks immediately flew and the pair spent much of the season together. When asked on the reunion show by Andy Cohen if she found the one, Tinsley responded: "Yes, definitely."

Tinsley Mortimer, Scott Kluth

Instagram

Furthermore, Tinsley revealed that she had plans to move in with the Coupon Cabin CEO in the fall.

"Scott is amazing... He's an incredible guy and I am just lucky to have met him, and I feel grateful to Carole," she previously shared on Watch What Happens Live. "And I have a great guy. It's awesome."

Ultimately, distance appears to have got the best of these two who didn't end things dramatically.

"She wishes him the best, but only time will tell if distance shall make the heart grow fonder," a source shared with Page Six TV.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

