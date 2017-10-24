How Will Mark Ballas and Lindsey Stirling Top Their Perfect Dancing With the Stars Performance?

Mark Ballas and Lindsey Stirling were perfect for Dancing With the Stars' A Night at the Movie episode.
The Dancing duo received a 40—yes, four 10s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and guest Shania Twain—for their Argentine tango to "Human" by Sevadliza. In fact, Bruno deemed the dance the best one of season 25 yet.
"It's a huge compliment, an honor...We really put in time," Mark said about the sci-fi themed dance. In fact, he's "had this idea since the beginning of the season started" and it happened to fit perfectly with the sci-fi movie theme.
The dance brought out a different side of Lindsey that viewers have yet to see—and Lindsey has yet to see! "Honestly it's a different side of myself for me to see. I was really nervous for this routine and when Mark told me this idea, I was like, ‘I'm going to be honest with you—I don't know if I can be a good robot.'"
But Mark asked her to trust him, and she did. And the results? Well, they nabbed that perfect score.
"He pulled this side out of me that I didn't know I had," she said.
How do they top this?
"The reality is you're kind of hitting the reset button every week…I try not to compare the dances…I kind of just take it on as it comes. We'll be working just as hard, and hopefully it'll be fun," Mark said.
Watch the video above to hear more about their dance and upcoming Halloween week dance.
