Roseanne Revival Looks Like a Happy Reunion: See What's Happening Behind the Scenes of the ABC Series

Roseanne, Darlene, Jackie, Becky (No. 1 and No. 2), D.J. and even Dan (yes, somehow Dan has risen from the dead) are all back for Roseanne, 20 years after the show ended. The eight-episode revival was officially announced by ABC in May and kicked off production in earnest in October.

To mark the occasion, ABC released a photo of the cast and crew assembled for the first table read and now thanks to executive producers like Roseanne Barr and Whitney Cummings, we have an even more in depth look at the revival. In addition to Barr, the returning cast includes Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and John Goodman.