Matt Damon Brings Out George Clooney's "Twins" on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Forget Oscar winner—Matt Damon has a new gig.

"He's the manny. You're my manny," George Clooney announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. "I'm his manny," the actor agreed.

For those who missed the hilarious moment, Clooney told the audience his twins, Alexander and Ella, were there and asked if everyone would like to see them. Upon thunderous applause, the Suburbicon star stepped out on stage pushing a double stroller and covered in baby accessories. The joke may have been on the audience, but Damon was the punchline.

"So, based on your physique, I guess your breastfeeding the children, too?" Kimmel teased the star. "No, no, I actually just wanted to get their nap, so I brought them to a place where they wouldn't be woken up by laughter," he retorted.