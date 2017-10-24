EXCLUSIVE!

Watch George Clooney Choose Between His Famous Friends in "Who Would You Call?" Game

George Clooney has a lot of famous friends in Hollywood. In a new game with E! News' Sibley Scoles, the Suburbicon director picked which pals he would call on for various scenarios.

For instance, the Ocean's Eleven actor said he'd probably call Brad Pitt over Matt Damon to babysit the twins if he was going on a last-minute date night with his wife Amal Clooney.

"Brad's got six kids. How many has he got? Matt's got four," Clooney said, pondering his response. "I guess I'd have to go with Brad on that one. He's got more kids—better juggling."

Some questions were easy for The Descendants star to answer. When asked if he'd rather take dance lessons from Jennifer Lopez or Ryan Gosling, Clooney was quick to pick Jenny from the Block.

"See, here's the thing: Ryan, look, I know he was a teen dancer and stuff like that, but I've seen him dance as an older man. I think you gotta go with J-Lo on this one," Clooney said. "You guys agree, right? Besides, my moves are much closer to J-Lo's than they are to Ryan's. Oh, I got it going on."

Other questions required a bit more thought. When asked who he'd call to bail him out of jail—Julia Roberts or Julia Margulies—Clooney said, "Well, I'll tell you what: If it's bail, you gotta go for the richest woman."

Watch the video to see Clooney answer other fun questions, including the following:

- Who would he call for relationship advice? Cindy Crawford or Rande Gerber?

- Who would he call for happy hour? Channing Tatum or Rihanna?

- Who would he call to defend him in a courtroom if his lawyer wife couldn't make it? Sandra Bullock or Julianne Moore?

