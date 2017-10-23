Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Exchanging Flirty Twitter Messages

Forget about love notes; pass along a love tweet!

While Chris Evans and Jenny Slate may have called it quits on their romantic relationship back in February, the former couple has some fans asking if these two could be giving love a second chance.

Over the weekend, Chris took to Twitter with a random thought for his followers.

"The theme song to Mash stresses me out. The Pavlovian response is that it's time to go to bed and I probably haven't done my homework," he wrote online.

"'Probably haven't'???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you?" Jenny replied back while raising a few eyebrows. "It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon."