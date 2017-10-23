Dancing With the Stars' Movie Night Doesn't Give One of Its Couples a Hollywood Happy Ending

Lights, camera…it's A Night at the Movies night!

Dancing With the Stars took inspiration from the big screen for its show on Monday night, with the remaining couples performing songs to convey a specific movie genre. And guess who turned up as a guest judge? Shania Twain...who has never been in a movie, but whatever! She's got an album to promote and who doesn't love Shania?!

Sadly, it wasn't a Hollywood ending for one couple, as Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy (For real?!),found themselves in jeopardy.

And the couple to leave the competition? Nick and Peta. "I enjoyed it," the 98 Degrees singer said. "I came in not a very good dancer, going to leave not a very good dancer, but I'm proud of the effort I gave."