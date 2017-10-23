Billy Joel and Wife Alexis Welcome Their Second Child Together

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenny Slate, Chris Evans

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Exchanging Flirty Twitter Messages

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars' Movie Night Doesn't Give One of Its Couples a Hollywood Happy Ending

The King of Queen, Kevin James, Leah Remini

Kevin Can Wait Star Chris Roach Says Leah Remini Makes Kevin James ''More Funny''

Billy Joel is ready to go back to that newborn state of mind!

The "Piano Man" singer and wife Alexis Joel have welcomed their second child together, People reports.

"Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family," his rep shared with the publication. "Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled."

The proud dad also posed with his youngest daughter from the hospital room where baby Remy was seen wearing a pink onesie. Awww!

Billy's oldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who he welcomed with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, was in the delivery room to support Alexis as she gave birth.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Today's exciting news comes less than a week after news broke that Billy and Alexis were in fact expecting.

The singer was able to keep the pregnancy news a secret until he broke the news when introducing his expectant wife during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

"This one is pretty good," he told the outlet. "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will." A-ha!

Congratulations to the couple on their growing family.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Billy Joel , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.