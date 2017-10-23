Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Honeymoon In Italy After Secret Wedding

Italy is for lovers—and newlyweds!
Just days after getting married in Ibiza, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender were spotted by fans on their romantic honeymoon in the Italian city of Bologna, E! News has learned.
A lucky fan shared an Instagram selfie that was snapped with the couple while they were dining at the Osteria del Capello in the historic city located in northern Italy. Vikander and Fassbender were dressed casually, but even their street clothes could not conceal their post-wedding glow.
The pair also headed to the nearby town of Verona and was photographed by another fan, who took to her Instagram to share the photo.
On Oct. 14, the secretive couple were married on the Spanish island of Ibiza, surrounded by their closest family and friends.
The wedding festivities kicked off on Friday Oct. 13 with a lunch on the beach. Witnesses reported the couple was at ease among their friends. The Snowman star even played in the sand with the youngsters of the group. A source tells E! News that later that night the wedding party took a sail around the island at sunset.
The insider added that even though they were busy entertaining their guests, the love birds never strayed too far from one another, sometimes stealing a moment to share a kiss and cuddle whenever they could.
Despite not confirming the nuptials, the twosome was spotted wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers the following day and according to witnesses, they looked "very happy."
Rumors of their engagement abounded in the months before their marriage, but neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.
Their union comes after nearly three years of dating and much like their relationship, they are staying tight-lipped on the details of their wedding day.
The two first fell in love filming the psychological drama The Light Between Oceans in 2014, but have revealed little of what their relationship is like since then.
However, one thing that is clear is the admiration they share for one another's talent.
"She doesn't take anything for granted… With a lot of these actresses coming out, there's this bravery that you don't see so much in male actors," Fassbender told Vanity Fair in 2016. "She doesn't mind taking a character she's playing to an ugly place. Her level of commitment made me focus and make sure I was as committed."
Congratulations to the happy couple!