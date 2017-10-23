Steven Seagal Calls Female Reporters "F--king Dirty Whores" and "C--ksuckers"

The Daily Mail reports that the actor went on to call female reporters a "bunch of f--king dirty whores" and then explained that in response he doesn't do interviews. "The way you combat is by let's not ever do an interview again to show these c--ksuckers," he said on the recording.

This recording has surfaced shortly after a new allegation of misconduct involving Seagal was shared by Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero. The correspondent recently told Newsweek about an alleged incident in 1996 where she went to an audition for Seagal's movie, Fire Down Below, at his house. The casting agency sent a female associate to go with Guerrero because she didn't want to go alone and he allegedly answered the door in a silk robe. After reading the scenes, Guerrero drove home "feeling pretty good" about the audition.

Later that day, her manager called saying that Seagal wanted to offer her the lead but she'd "have to go back to his home for a private rehearsal tonight." Guerrero declined, she didn't get the lead but was given a smaller part in the movie.