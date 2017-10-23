Here's Why Some Fans Are Upset Over Justin Timberlake Performing at the 2018 Super Bowl

Not everyone is happy!

Justin Timberlake announced in a Twitter video with his best pal Jimmy Fallon that he will be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl. While many fans were excited, there was a lot of upset from fans who think it's unfair for Justin to perform while Janet Jackson allegedly remains banned after their 2004 "wardrobe malfunction."

Fans were not happy about the double standard but the question remains: Is Janet really banned from the Super Bowl? "There is no ban," a spokesperson for the NFL told E! News. So she's free to make an appearance—but will she?