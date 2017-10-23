Young and The Restless Star Kristoff St. John Seeks Treatment After Mental Health Scare

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John will be undergoing psychiatric treatment after a reported mental health scare last Wednesday, confirms EW.

The outlet reports that the actor, who has played Neil Winters since 1991 on the long-running soap opera, will be meeting with his CBS bosses this week after the incident last week.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that St. John was hospitalized and placed under a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun.

The site also claims that St. John's mental health scare was triggered by the upcoming, three-year anniversary of the death of his son Julian, who committed suicide at the age of 24 on Nov. 23, 2014.