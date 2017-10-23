Celebrities Who Got Real About Eyebrow Microblading Tattoos

Every woman eventually learns: Great eyebrows don't happen by chance; they happen by appointment.

Trust us when we say, high profile brows get a lot of help. After spending years waxing, threading and penciling them in, celebrity eyebrow gurus have evened out the genetic playing field for everyone yearning for Cara Delevingne, Lily Collins and Lucy Hale's full and thick brows.

In recent years, microblading, which is essentially eyebrow tattoos, has been trending among the Hollywood set. However, unlike the block-y, permanent brows of the early 2000s, the modern technique requires ink strokes that mimic natural, hair-like lines instead of chunky, solid lines like past methods. A trained technician, using a microblading pen, can create a whole new shape, raise the arch and fill in any gaps with fine, individual strokes. The best part? The buzzworthy procedure offers semi-permanent results with minimal upkeep and grooming.

While brow extensions or simply filling in your brows with makeup still works, here are celebrity testimonials for the intimidating but oftentimes effective treatment.