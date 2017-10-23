11 Finds From Drew Barrymore's Amazon Fashion Collection

Drew Barrymore now has the power of Prime.

In a rather low-key roll-out, Amazon Fashion announced the launch of the A-lister's first-ever clothing and lifestyle brand, Dear Drew, today. Now, just as efficiently as you get your books, cleaning tools and random electronics, you can purchase apparel, intimates, jewelry and accessories—priced between $28 and $248—with the Santa Clarita Diet star's stamp of approval.

"We're delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion," said Amazon Fashion Director, Kate Dimmock. "Drew's impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her free-spirited style."