11 Finds From Drew Barrymore's Amazon Fashion Collection

Drew Barrymore now has the power of Prime.
In a rather low-key roll-out, Amazon Fashion announced the launch of the A-lister's first-ever clothing and lifestyle brand, Dear Drew, today. Now, just as efficiently as you get your books, cleaning tools and random electronics, you can purchase apparel, intimates, jewelry and accessories—priced between $28 and $248—with the Santa Clarita Diet star's stamp of approval.
"We're delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion," said Amazon Fashion Director, Kate Dimmock. "Drew's impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her free-spirited style."
Expect casual, feminine pieces with an edgy quirk that you'd see the star wearing on the street. flowy red midi-skirt, gold statement earrings, a matching chain cuff bracelet, clutches featuring heart closures and empowering statements…the list goes on. Dear Drew also offers up ionic ceramic hair dryers, luggage and other goods that make other celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Simpson and the Kardashians lifestyle moguls.
Between Dear Drew and the star's Flower Beauty line, available at Walmart, fans can live their best Drew-inspired life—at a fraction of the cost of her actual life. Even if you don't follow the actress, there's something below you might like. Keep scrolling for our 11 favorite products from Drew's newest collection.
Women's Canal St Dress, $248
You are Powerful Ionic Ceramic Dryer, $167.64
