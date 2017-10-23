Matt Damon Thinks George Clooney May Have Finally ''Grown Up''

Adulthood has finally caught up to George Clooney, so says Matt Damon
Over the weekend, Damon and his Suburbicon co-star Julianne Moore sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and talked about whether the notoriously mischievous A-lister pulled any of his usual antics on set of their period piece, which Clooney directed.
In the interview, Moore did admit that the new father of two did try to scare her by jumping out of her closet, but said the director was relatively mature during filming.
As for Damon, the 47-year-old said, "He didn't do anything to me. Honestly I think he has grown up. Adulthood finally found him."
It appears as if Clooney's legendary days of pranking his pals have gone by the wayside in lieu of fatherhood.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
But worry not, that doesn't mean Clooney has totally stopped pulling jokes—he's just finding more adult ways of incorporating them into his art.
While making their newest film, Damon says that the Oscar winner insisted on finding the smallest bike for a scene, making the Jason Bourne actor ride around with his knees "out to the side like wings."
Despite their reputation for being big jokesters with one another, the longtime friends have each other's backs at the end of the day.
During the sit-down, Damon, who has three children and a stepdaughter with wife Luciana Barroso, told Scoles he would watch Clooney's twins Alexander and Ella—but would need the help of his wife.
For him, twins are on a "whole other level" and therefore not in his realm of experience, but that he has "had a lot of babies so I can do one a time."
And Clooney may be taking his friend up on that offer since he said at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Sunday night that he's still learning to master the art of being a father to twins.
The 56-year-old first-time dad admits that being a parent is more difficult for him than directing and producing, joking that's "because of the disasters I have seen in diapers recently."
If you want more from the funny pals, watch the videos above to sneak a peek at their hilarious friendship!
Suburbicon, which was written by Clooney, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen and Grant Heslov, is about a peaceful suburban community in the summer of 1959. The film follows Gardner Lodge (Damon) and his wife (Moore) after the tranquil surface of their seemingly perfect life becomes disturbed following a home invasion.
Suburbicon breaks into theaters on Oct. 27.