Matt Damon Thinks George Clooney May Have Finally ''Grown Up''

Adulthood has finally caught up to George Clooney, so says Matt Damon

Over the weekend, Damon and his Suburbicon co-star Julianne Moore sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and talked about whether the notoriously mischievous A-lister pulled any of his usual antics on set of their period piece, which Clooney directed.

In the interview, Moore did admit that the new father of two did try to scare her by jumping out of her closet, but said the director was relatively mature during filming.

As for Damon, the 47-year-old said, "He didn't do anything to me. Honestly I think he has grown up. Adulthood finally found him."

It appears as if Clooney's legendary days of pranking his pals have gone by the wayside in lieu of fatherhood.