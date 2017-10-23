Janet Jackson Not Joining Justin Timberlake at the 2018 Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake may be bringing sexy back to the 2018 Super Bowl stage, but he won't be bringing Janet Jackson with him.

On the heels of Sunday's confirmation that the 10-time Grammy winner will be next year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner, questions have swirled about whether he would use the performance to reunite with Jackson, more than a decade after her accidental wardrobe malfunction during their controversial 2004 halftime show.

According to two sources, the answer is no. While one insider said she is not planning on performing at the Super Bowl, another added that she has time conflicts due to her tour scheduling.

Wherever Jackson will be on February 4, though, she'll be rooting Timberlake on. "She is happy to hear JT is performing and thinks he will be great as always!" one source noted. "She wishes him a great performance. They had some great memories."