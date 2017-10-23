Katy Perry Proves She's the Best Surprise Wedding Guest by Starting Epic Dance Party

Courtesy Ray Prop Photography
Honeymoon season kicking off on the right note!
Katy Perry continued her pattern of crashing weddings over the weekend when she made a surprise appearance at the nuptials of one St. Louis, Missouri couple. The "Swish Swish" songstress was in town for a concert and staying at the Four Seasons Hotel at the same time Blonie Dudney and Hayley Rosenblum tied knot, making for one unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the bride and groom.
Wedding photographer Ray Prop tells E! News the reception was winding down when approximately 30 to 40 people began dancing through the venue in a train formation. "Mixed in with the sea of high-end tuxedos and formal evening gowns," he recalls, was Katy and her band wearing "sunglasses, tank tops, jeans, bandanas and backward hats."
"They were loud, they came to party, and they were on their way right to us!" he shares.
"All of a sudden," Prop adds, "the crazy human-train stopped right at the bride and groom and a woman with short blond hair in a baseball cap said, 'Do you mind if we crash your wedding?'"
Courtesy Ray Prop Photography
That woman was, of course, none other than the world-famous pop star, who totally kept the party going by taking several photos with guests and dancing the night away with Blonie and Hayley.
After congratulating the newly minted married duo, Prop says, "Katy pulled the bride and groom onto the dance floor and that's when things got a bit crazy."
#VIDEO | @katyperry at a wedding in Saint Louis a couple of days ago pic.twitter.com/QPqcu3fzPK— Katy Perry Updates (@katyspics) October 23, 2017
Footage from the impromptu celeb sighting sees Katy and the blushing bride bumping and grinding to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back."
An attendee told The Kansas City Star that Perry and her entourage stuck around for about 10 minutes and described her arrival as the "icing on the cake" after an "absolutely stunning" wedding ceremony.
And Katy isn't the only familiar known for popping in to say hello while couples exchange vows. Scroll down to check out even more celeb wedding crashers!
Instagram: Tom Hanks
Best wedding pictures ever? If ever marrying in the Big Apple, prepare to see Forrest Gump himself running through Central Park!
Courtesy Ray Prop Photography
The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer totally made this Missouri-based bride and groom's special day that much more special.
Christine Wehrmeier/REX/Shutterstock
Photobomb alert! The Trainwreck star was happy to pose for snapshots while making her way through New York City in 2016. Talk about a Kodak moment.
The singer-songwriter made hearts melt in 2015 while performing an Australian couple's first dance tune.
Technically the pop star was invited, but she did surprise the bride and groom with a performance of "Blank Spaces" and that's pretty sweet in itself.
FameFlynet
Queen Bey took a break from vacationing in Portofino, Italy in 2014 to make this lucky lady's day!
Honey, cancel the DJ. Adam Levine and his band just showed up!
Danny Zuko, turned... wedding crasher? Perhaps this duo's first dance was to "You're the One that I Want" after posing for photos with the A-lister.
That oh-so casual moment when you're exchanging vows and one of the greatest athletes of all time happens to be soaking up the sun just a few feet away.
Sascha Reinking
One word: Casual.
It's the luck of the Irish! R. Patz was in Belfast, Ireland filming The Lost City of Z when he ran into these two.
Instagram/@colpitts, #djkchedda
The Twilight alum and Stella Maxwell unexpectedly joined the post-wedding festivities of two brides in Canada.
Courtesy of Kimmy Coleman
Hey J.T., can we get a picture? What about a song or two?
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Friend and family, we're gathered here today to celebrate...
YouTube
Can't you imagine Biebs leading the electric slide? In 2011, the singer and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez did exactly that.
Macklemore / Snapchat
Mom knows best! The "Thrift Shop" rapper documented his experience partying with wedding guests in Washington D.C. on social media.
