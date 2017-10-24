Happy Birthday Drizzy Drake! 8 of the Rapper's Lyrics You Probably Didn't Know You Say Every Day

Something tells us Drake probably had champagne with his breakfast while he was yawning this morning...

It's the rapper's 31st birthday!

Yes, Champagne Papi is ringing in another birthday and another year filled with success. Not only did the rapper release his fourth studio album, More Life, this year, he also performed at a sold out tour across the United States and Europe and even nabbed two Grammy awards for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.

But more than being one of the best rappers in the game, Drake has become an icon in pop culture.

In fact, you probably don't even notice but we use the rapper's lyrics in conversation almost everyday.

From using "YOLO" as an excuse to live our best lives or captioning our Instagram photos with "No new friends" or "What a time to be alive," Drake's coined phrases are embedded in our vocabulary at this point.

And if you aren't convinced, we're celebrating his birthday by taking a look at some of those phrases.

Check 'em out by launching the video above!

