Would WAGS LA Star Barbie Blank Ever Return to WWE as Kelly Kelly? "Never Say Never!"

Barbie Blank isn't ruling anything out!
While chatting with E! News ahead of the upcoming third season of WAGS LA, the former WWE star admitted she would be totally game to return to the ring as her wrestling alter ego, Kelly Kelly.
"Like I tell everybody, there is no feeling like walking through that curtain and having the fans chant your name," she said. "That's a feeling unlike anything else. I always say, 'Never say never.' I'm only 30 and my body's still intact. I may have a few more matches in me. You never know!"
The retired athlete is also proud to witness WWE's women's revolution and the growth of the female division, which has also been documented on E!'s Total Divas.
"It's so exciting to see that," she said. "I started in 2006 and left in 2013 so to see where it was from when I was there to now is so great for women. I love that they're giving the women the opportunities that I wish I would have had when I was there. It makes me envy them a lot, but they're really taking the opportunity and running with it and they're killing it. I'm excited for them."
Meanwhile, the aspiring actress is currently busy pursuing other areas of entertainment.
"I have a movie that I'm starting to shoot next month," she revealed. "It's about a female who's a badass biker chick. She beats some dudes up, which is pretty exciting. I definitely want to get more into the acting. Coming from a background of WWE and being on live television and having those storylines, I feel like it's an easy transition. I'm just tapping into everything right now and seeing what sticks."