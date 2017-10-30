Would WAGS LA Star Barbie Blank Ever Return to WWE as Kelly Kelly? "Never Say Never!"

Barbie Blank isn't ruling anything out!

While chatting with E! News ahead of the upcoming third season of WAGS LA, the former WWE star admitted she would be totally game to return to the ring as her wrestling alter ego, Kelly Kelly.

"Like I tell everybody, there is no feeling like walking through that curtain and having the fans chant your name," she said. "That's a feeling unlike anything else. I always say, 'Never say never.' I'm only 30 and my body's still intact. I may have a few more matches in me. You never know!"