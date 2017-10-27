WAGS LA Stars Dominique Penn and Michelle Quick Are "Down-Ass" Wives: "You Would Think We're on the Team"

This is not a drill.

For WAGS LA's newest cast members Dominique Penn and Michelle Quick, loyalty to their NFL husbands and families means absolutely everything. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the longtime friends explain why they truly "live and breathe" the WAGS lifestyle.

"We don't play with our husbands and we don't play with their careers," Michelle, who's married to Washington Redskins wide receiver Brian Quick, says. "We're not doing this for TV. We really are 100 percent down-ass WAGS—the first ones in the stands and the last ones to leave the stadiums. We're die or ride for our men, so I'm happy to bring that to show because I feel like I can feed off Dominique."