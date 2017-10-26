WAGS LA's Amber Nichole Miller Is Excited to Show Off Her Relationship With UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz

Meet the woman behind Tito Ortiz!
With her outspoken personality and brutal honesty, the UFC Hall of Famer's longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller will be making waves on the upcoming season of WAGS LA.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Amber talks to E! News about what viewers should expect to see on the show from her relationship with the retired MMA competitor.
"I'm really excited just to have an outlet to show people really how we are—how loving we are, how much our family is important to us, what good parents we are and how close our relationship truly is," she tells us. "Even without being married, we have a bond and we have a friendship that's really important and we would never want to break that because that's our grounding, that's what our children see."
Although the couple has no plans to tie the knot, their connection is unbreakable and Amber acts as a stepmom to Ortiz's three sons from his two previous relationships.
"We've both been married and we both obviously are no longer married," she explains. "I feel like it puts a stigma on your relationship if you force yourselves to get married, I feel like you all of sudden have this ideal of how it should be when you're married and all of a sudden you're expecting things to change or it be different—and I know because I did."
She continues, "With our relationship, I wouldn't want to taint what we've got. We've got such a stable understanding of each other, an honest respect for each other and we love each other very much. Our end goal is to love and respect each other as best friends and as lovers and as parents."
Meanwhile, Amber is already anxious about how fans will react to her personality.
"I've been telling my family and friends that I'm nervous because I feel like because I'm so blunt and honest, I might be portrayed as the mean girl because I'm too honest," she says. "I've been preparing my family. I don't do any sugarcoating and I sometimes have been told that I should probably think before I talk, but I feel like that's keeping it real."