Taylor Swift for the Whole Squad: 15 Halloween-Ready Costumes Ripped From Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video

Halloween is just days away, so if you don't already have your costume picked out...well, you'd better get on that ASAP. And if you're looking for inspiration, Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video is a very good place to start.

Side by side at the end of the video, there are a variety of topical Taylor looks to choose from—enough for your whole squad, in fact—and each one can be as glamorous or scary or ironic or conceptual as you want it to be. That's the beauty of the song, and so shall it be the beauty of your Halloween motif.

Short of having a Hollywood-caliber stylist on hand, most people aren't going to be rocking the #LWYMMD ensembles quite like the real T-Swift (although this veterinarian's foster kittens are pretty purrrfect). But with 15 Taylors in the video's final scene, you can pick whichever one best suits your style, budget and world outlook, and we've got the how-to's here for each one.

Then you can be any Taylor you want, except the old Taylor. Why? Oh, 'cause...well...