Barbie Blank's "Trials and Tribulations" During First Year of Marriage With Sheldon Souray Will Be Shown on WAGS LA

The honeymoon is officially over.

In the upcoming third season of WAGS LA, fans will get to see Barbie Blank's vulnerable side as she opens up about the difficulties in her marriage with retired NHL player Sheldon Souray.

"They're definitely going to get an inside look at my first year of marriage, the trials and tribulations of what you go through being married to an athlete and the ups and downs," she exclusively tells E! News.

The longtime couple tied the knot in a beachfront ceremony in front of family and friends in February 2016 in Mexico. "Tonight was the most magical, incredible night and I'm officially Mrs. Souray!" Barbie told us at the time. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have married my best friend!"

The extravagant wedding was also captured in a season two episode of WAGS.

While the former WWE star admits it is difficult to confront the challenges in her relationship on camera, she does hope some good comes out of it.

"Letting the world in on that personal aspect of my life, it's not easy," Barbie says. "But I signed up for this and I want fans to kind of see what it's like and what to do and what not to do and hopefully learn from what I'm going through."

