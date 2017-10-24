WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Hopes to Share Her Message of Body Positivity on New Season of Total Divas

Alexa Bliss is much more than her television persona.
The WWE Superstar may portray a villain in the ring, but in real life she is quite the opposite. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the blonde powerhouse is sharing the empowering message she wants to bring to the table on Total Divas as one of season seven's newest cast members.
"I'm really big on body positivity, so I'm hoping to get that across with this platform," the 26-year-old competitor, who battled anorexia as a teenager, says. "When I was dealing with my eating disorder, I didn't really have anyone to look up to that was going through that or had gone through it. I just want to be the person that I wish I had when I was struggling through it because I know body image is an issue with both girls and guys and eating disorders are a big part of that."
Alexa's love for wrestling began in childhood. She would watch the events on television with her family and often imitate The Hardy Boyz and Lita with her cousins in an empty blow-up pool. But it wasn't until she went to a WWE tryout at age 22 that she got into the business. Now, she's a rising star in the organization and the current RAW Women's Champion.
"[Eating disorders] can happen to anybody, but it doesn't need to define you," she explains. "You can be successful afterward and it doesn't need to consume your whole life. Of course, every time you talk about something that's sensitive to you, it is hard, but each time it gets easier and easier."
In order to calm her nerves before starting her personal journey on Total Divas, Alexa admits she reached out Nikki Bella for advice.
"She was like just have fun with it and make it real," she says. "She told me the most important part is to not let it overwhelm you. Just have fun with it. She's been one of those people that I really look up to career-wise because she's just so awesome and so helpful."