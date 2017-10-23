Why The Walking Dead Season 8 May Wind Up Upsetting Fans

The Walking Dead lumbered back to life last night, with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his Coalition for Good bringing war to Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) doorstep—and if the reaction from the crowd who turned out to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles for the special two-hour episode of Talking Dead afterwards is any indication, fans were thrilled with how the AMC hit kicked off season eight. But at least one star of the series has a unique warning about why we all might find ourselves disappointed this season. Say what?!
Speaking with E! News on the red carpet before the big premiere, star Josh McDermitt—who plays traitorous Eugene—make the shocking proclamation. And his reasoning just might surprise you. (Don't worry—it's a good reason.)
"I think fans are going to be upset because it goes by too quick," he admitted. (See, we told you it was a good reason!) It's so fast-paced, action-packed. But they're going to be satisfied at the same time and excited for when we come back in the spring, too. We're doing so much and we're trying to tackle so much more on the show than we've ever done before. That's what I'm most excited about."
Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd echoed McDermitt's sentiment about the speed of things, adding, "It's going to be all of our other seasons, but on steroids. I mean, we are talking pedal to the metal and they won't be able to catch their breath."
As for what lies ahead now that Negan's Sanctuary is no more (thanks to that massive walker horde Rick and Co. successfully lured its way) and the notorious villain is on the defense? The cast wouldn't say too much, but Danai Gurira did admit that we won't see much of it coming.
"Everything you can imagine, and then nothing you can imagine, because everything will be beyond what you can imagine. It's always mixed up. You never know what you're gonna get," she promised. "We mix it up just right for y'all, but it's been an amazing season to be a part of. Every episode just has a gasp in it, something in it that that we couldn't have anticipated. It's just really thrilling."
However, one thing you can count on? A body count. "There's some stuff coming that I was absolutely just stunned by. I'm sitting there watching the blood spray," Khary Payton teased. "It's gonna get nuts."
