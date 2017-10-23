Why The Walking Dead Season 8 May Wind Up Upsetting Fans

As for what lies ahead now that Negan's Sanctuary is no more (thanks to that massive walker horde Rick and Co. successfully lured its way) and the notorious villain is on the defense? The cast wouldn't say too much, but Danai Gurira did admit that we won't see much of it coming.

"Everything you can imagine, and then nothing you can imagine, because everything will be beyond what you can imagine. It's always mixed up. You never know what you're gonna get," she promised. "We mix it up just right for y'all, but it's been an amazing season to be a part of. Every episode just has a gasp in it, something in it that that we couldn't have anticipated. It's just really thrilling."

However, one thing you can count on? A body count. "There's some stuff coming that I was absolutely just stunned by. I'm sitting there watching the blood spray," Khary Payton teased. "It's gonna get nuts."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.