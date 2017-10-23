Jenelle Evans Addresses Fight With Her Ex's Girlfriend at Teen Mom 2 Taping

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jenelle Evans is telling her side of the story.
Following a Teen Mom 2 shoot for a future New Year's Eve party on the show, the reality star took to Instagram early Sunday to respond to allegations she and her husband David Eason incited drama on set.
"If you haven't heard, last night there was an article —of course that comes out after I leave—that they had to shut down production, that Jenelle and David were acting crazy," she began, referencing a report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup.
According to the report, Eason was allegedly drunk, so producers cut him off from the bar. As a result, he allegedly got mad, took out a pocket knife and started popping balloons. "They weren't letting David have any beer," Evans explained with a laugh, downplaying the accusations. "We were walking out and he popped some balloons, so supposedly David is a dangerous person because he was popping some balloons."
Evans than moved on to address her encounter with her ex Nathan Griffith's new girlfriend, Ashley Lanhart. According to Evans, Ashley didn't introduce herself to her, but hugged Jenelle's mother, Barbara—a point of contention for the mom of three, who's had a tumultuous relationship with her mom for years. Then, according to Jenelle, she and Ashley got into an argument when Jenelle called Ashley out for allegedly being filmed when she had originally said she didn't want to be on the show. The reality star said she was trying to say goodbye to her son Kaiser when Ashley followed her.
"They had to pin Ashley against the wall for her to stop coming at me," Jenelle said. After some alleged remarks from Nathan's mom, Doris, Jenelle called David for help because she was being yelled at. According to the Teen Mom 2 star, Nathan then started "bucking up" to David. "David's like, 'You're not worth it dude,' and then we walked away," she recalled.
As for her own mom, Barbara, Jenelle said she thinks David is abusing her. "You're worse than you've ever been—that I've ever seen you, even on drugs," Jenelle mimicked her mom. "I told her, I said, 'You shouldn't be hugging Ashley. You should be hugging your daughter."
"The whole story is portrayed as something like I'm mad at Ashley," Jenelle continued. "Honestly, I was trying to give my son a hug as I was trying to leave."
As for Lanhart, she shared her version of the events during a Periscope video with her beau. "I stopped, and said, 'Hi, Jenelle, I'm Ashley. You haven't met me either, but you think you know everything about me.' It just transpired from there," she said. "I never attacked her. I never called her any names, I didn't cuss her out. Yes I raised my voice, but she was doing all the attacking. It's pretty sad when even the producers that don't know me, are in my room, on my side because they know how much drama she has. She's just so dramatic."
It sounds like we'll just have to wait and see how this all plays out on TV.