Kelly Clarkson: "When I Was Really Skinny, I Wanted to Kill Myself"

Kelly Clarkson is happy in the skin she's in—but that wasn't always the case.

Clarkson became an overnight sensation after winning the first season of American Idol 15 years ago. But, as her sophomore album, 2004's Breakaway took off, Clarkson was put under immense pressure to lose weight and look as "skinny" as her peers. The "Since U Been Gone" singer, who battled bulimia in high school, knew she was fighting a losing battle. "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life," she says in Attitude magazine. "But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."

Clarkson, who was signed to Clive Davis' RCA Records at the time, calls it a "very dark time" in her career. "I thought the only way out was quitting. I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet, because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she says. "I was at the gym all the time."