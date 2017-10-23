John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's Romance Rewind: A Look Back at Their Disney-Inspired Fairytale

Have mercy!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are engaged. The Full House and Fuller House star confirmed the news with a magical sketch of him and his fiancée at Disneyland. But this wasn't just any ordinary illustration. The amazing art was created by Paul Briggs—a legendary animator who's worked on Disney box office hits like Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Tangled.

"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," the Uncle Jesse character captioned the photo.