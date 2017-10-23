Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Chris Long

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Addresses Reports of Drama After Teen Mom 2 Taping

Megyn Kelly, The Kelly File

Megyn Kelly: My Complaints About Bill O'Reilly's Behavior Were Ignored by Fox News

Kelly Clarkson, Today

Kelly Clarkson: "When I Was Really Skinny, I Wanted to Kill Myself"

Janel Parrish, Engaged

Instagram

There's some big news floating around the Pretty Little Liars family...

Janel Parrish is engaged!

Yes, the actress took to Instagram to announce that her longtime boyfriend Chris Long popped the question in Toronto—where she's currently working on the Grease musical—over the weekend. She shared a sweet photo kissing her boo while showing off her gorgeous sparkler.

"Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé," she wrote. "I get to marry my best friend and I'm over the moon. I love you @c_long."

Long also took to Instagram to share the same photo, writing, "Locked it up."

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Meanwhile, the couple have been dating for over a year, celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 3.

Parrish took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from their adventures together, writing, "ONE YEAR down of lovin' my best friend."

A post shared by C. Long (@c_long) on

Long reciprocated the shoutout with another Instagram album, saying, "Year one down. The happiest. Can't wait for what's to come @janelparrish."

And it certainly looks like they have plenty to come!

Congratulations to the happy couple.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pretty Little Liars , Instagram , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.