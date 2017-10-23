Matt Damon Knew the Story of Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Sexually Harassing Gwyneth Paltrow

"I knew the story about Gwyneth from Ben [Affleck] because he was with her after Brad. So, I knew that story," the actor told Michael Stahan on GMA. "But I was working with Gwyneth with Harvey on [The Talented Mr.] Ripley. I never talked to Gwyneth about it. Ben told me. But I knew they had come to whatever agreement or understanding that they had come to. She had handled it. She was the first lady of Miramax and he treated her incredibly respectfully—always."

Although the Bourne Identity actor didn't work with Weinstein for very long—claiming he did five films in "quick succession" with him after the Hollywood executive bought Good Will Hunting—Damon said "you had to spend about five minutes with him to know that he was a bully."

"When people say, like, everybody knew, yeah, I knew he was an a--hole," he later said. "He was proud of that. You know what I mean? That's how he carried himself. I knew he was a womanizer. I wouldn't want to be married to the guy. It's not my business really. But this level of criminal sexual predation is not something that I ever thought was going on."