Justin Timberlake Promises No Wardrobe Malfunctions at 2018 Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake will not repeat history at the 2018 Super Bowl.
In case you forgot (which we're guessing you didn't), during his last Super Bowl halftime performance in 2004, J.T. accidentally exposed Janet Jackson's breast on live television. The incident went down as one of the most controversial moments in Super Bowl history, becoming known as the infamous "Boobgate."
However, Timberlake promises nothing like that will happen this time around.
Speaking with Sunday Night Football on NBC, the singer was asked if NFL execs touched on the 2004 mishap.
"That won't happen this time," he responded without hesitation. "There was a little bit of that. But, no, that's not going to happen."
Meanwhile, Timberlake announced he's taking on this year's Super Bowl show on Sunday via Twitter.
Posting the news with the help of his good pal Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake shared a hilarious wordplay video and wrote, "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight."
Pepsi also tweeted about big news, adding, "It's official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we'll see you on Feb 4!"
As for his feelings regarding the massive performance, Timberlake told the Sunday Night Football crew, "Immediately, I was excited. It's a huge moment so I was very excited."
Superbowl LII will be taking place on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.
