About That Time The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Broke Co-Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Nose

They're enemies on screen, but in real life, The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan couldn't love each other more.

However, as the duo revealed to E! News at the show's big season eight premiere/100th episode celebration, all the love in the world couldn't stop Lincoln from getting a little too into character during a fight scene between Rick and his nemesis, Morgan's Negan. "We really do beat each other up," Morgan admitted about the all-too-real scraps between the characters. "He punched me. He broke my nose."

"But then he kneed me in the Willy Wonka," Lincoln said with a laugh.