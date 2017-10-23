Field of Dreams, Marvel's The Punisher and Scary Movie Coming Netflix in November 2017

Netflix subscribers have a lot to be thankful for in November 2017.

On Monday, the company announced which titles will be available for streaming beginning Nov. 1. Netflix will also premiere original documentaries (Cuba and the Cameraman, Saving Capitalism), original movies (A Christmas Prince, The Killer, Mudbound), original series (The Many Faces of Ito, Marvel's the Punisher, She's Gotta Have It, Shot in the Dark) and original comedy specials (DeRay Davis: How to Act Black, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers).

All title and dates are subject to change.

Available 11/1/17

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Available 11/2/17

All About the Money

It's Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2

Available 11/3/17

Alias Grace

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1

Available 11/4/17

Williams

Available 11/5/17

The Homesman

The Veil

Available 11/6/17

The Dinner

Available 11/7/17

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Marvel's The Punisher, Jon Bernthal

Netflix

Available 11/10/17

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2

Lady Dynamite: Season 2

Mea Culpa

The Killer

Available 11/12/17

Long Time Running

Available 11/13/17

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Available 11/14/17

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black

Hickok

Available 11/15/17

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Available 11/16/17

9

Available 11/17/17

A Christmas Prince

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton

Longmire: Final Season

Luna Petunia: Season 3

Marvel's The Punisher

Mudbound

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1

Available 11/20/17

Piranha

Available 11/21/17

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

Saving Capitalism

The Case for Christ

Available 11/22/17

Cherry Pop

Godless

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Available 11/23/17

Deep

She's Gotta Have It: Season 1

Available 11/24/17

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman

Frontier: Season 2

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1

Available 11/27/17

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7, Part 2

Available 11/28/17

Glitch: Season 2

Good Morning Call: Season 2

The Queen of Spain

Available 11/29/17

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Available 11/30/17

The Details

Winning

Click here for a list of what's leaving Netflix in November 2017.

