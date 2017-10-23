Stranger Things Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Hit's Return

The anticipated second season of the Emmy-nominated drama will offer some resolution for Barb (RIP) and introduce a whole host of new characters, including new kids and adults played by the likes of Dacre Montgomery , Paul Reiser , Sean Astin and Sadie Sink .

Stranger Things season two premieres on Friday, Oct. 27, more than a year after viewers first met Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ), the aforementioned Demogorgon, Mike ( Finn Wolfhard ), Joyce ( Winona Ryder ) and her missing son Will ( Noah Schnapp ), and of course Barb ( Shannon Purser ).

When there's something strange, like a Demogorgon, in the neighborhood, who are you going to call? Eleven!

Check out what else to expect from Stranger Things season two below.

Netflix



Back to the '80s New season, new year. Season two will pick up almost a year after the events of the finale, around Halloween 1984, with Netflix teasing the town of Hawkins is "still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived." But we will also see other places aside from Hawkins. "We will venture a little bit outside of Hawkins," co-creator Matt Duffer told EW. "I will say the opening scene [of the premiere] does not take place in Hawkins."

Netflix



Eleven's Ba-aaack Come on, you didn't think they would really get rid of the series' breakout character? Oh, you did? That's so sweet. "You do know that Hopper left some Eggo waffles in a box in the woods, and you know that that rift, we never really saw it get closed, and you know that lab is still, in some iteration, out there, and you know that only certain people in the town knew what happened last year, so it's a year later, and Hopper's under a lot of stress when we meet him, because he's got to sort of put tops on all these pots," David Harbour (aka Chief Hopper) told us. "And he's also involved some way in the reemergence of this Eleven character."

Netflix



More Will While Will was missing most of season one, stuck in the Upside Down, his recovery from what happened to him is a major part of season two. Think PTSD and flashbacks. "They'll get more into Will's storyline and they'll talk about how the Upside Down affected him," Noah Schnapp, said. "I have a lot of emotionally challenging scenes this year too."

Article continues below

Netflix



New Monster The Demogorgon is so 1983. "I will say that the threat that is introduced this season is something that will carry over for more than just this season, so it will become sort of our main villain, shall we say, for the show," co-creator Ross Duffer said of the new threat. "I think it's more than just a monster," Finn Wolfhard, Mike on the series, teased.

Netflix



The New Kids on the Block There's Max (Sadie Sink), a young teen who's more of a tomboy and has a complicated history. She's guards her past and remains suspicious of pretty much everyone, which makes her all the more appealing to Dustin and Lucas. Max's stepbrother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), is charismatic and popular…but has a violent streak. He's the same age as Nancy, Steve and Jonathan and fans can expect to see him as one of the show's human villains. "Stephen King always has really great human villains," Matt Duffer explained to EW. "The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that."

Netflix



New Adults on the Block In addition to the two new kids, The Goonies Star Sean Astin joins the cast as Joyce's new boyfriend, nice guy Bob Newby, while Paul Reiser will play Dr. Owens, and we all know you can't trust doctors on this show.

Article continues below