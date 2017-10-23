Taylor Swift Teases Futuristic "...Ready for It?" Music Video

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Weird Al Yankovic's Slickest Parodies - Ranked

Alycia Bella, The Platinum Life

Alycia Bella Hires a Professional Matchmaker and Tensions Are High at Asiah Collins' House Party on The Platinum Life

Asahd Khaled, First Birthday, DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Threw His Son a 1st Birthday Party That's Bigger and Better Than Any You'll Ever Have

Taylor Swift, Ready for It

Instagram

Are you ready for it, Swifties?

On Monday, Taylor Swift updated her Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek of her new music video, "...Ready for It?" The song was released as digital download Sept. 3, and the video will premiere Thursday night. Swift wrote the song with Max Martin, Ali Payami and Shellback.

The futuristic clips show Swift wearing a Ghost in the Shell-inspired bodysuit, including some where the pop star harnesses the power of an electrified orb. "...Ready for It?" follows "Look What You Made Me Do," the lead single from her sixth studio album Reputation (out Nov. 10).

" I-I-I see how this is gon' go / Touch me and you'll never be alone / I-Island breeze and lights down low / No one has to knowIn the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby," the 27-year-old Grammy-winning songwriter sings. "In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I'm gonna be with you / So I take my time / Are you ready for it?"

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

"...Ready for It?" debuted (and peaked) at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans have debated whether Swift wrote it about Joe Alwyn or Harry Styles, but she has not commented.

Swift released another song from Reputation, "Gorgeous," at midnight last Friday. Within a week of its release in August, Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video broke four records.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Music Videos , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.