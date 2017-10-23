Lady Gaga Leaps Into Boyfriend Christian Carino's Arms

A-Yo, it's Lady Gaga and her beau!

As a sweet finale to Mother Monster's jam-packed weekend, the pop star took a leap of faith—into the arms of her boyfriend, Christian Carino.

In a snap shared to the icon's Instagram Story, Gaga sits perched in her man's arms as the sun sets behind them. Talk about a picture perfect moment. "Night night," the singer wrote on top of the picture along with graphic art reading, "Sunday Fun Day."

A day earlier, the songstress mingled with five living American presidents as a surprise performer at the Deep From the Heart: The OneAmerica Appeal concert at Texas A&M University. The event was held in support of disaster relief following deadly hurricanes in Houston, Miami and Puerto Rico.