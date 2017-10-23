Renée Zellweger Cast in Judy Garland Biopic Judy

Renée Zellweger will play Judy Garland in Judy, based on the actress' final concerts in London. Pathé and Calamity Films are backing the project, based on a script by Tom Edge (The Crown). Rupert Goold (King Charles III) will direct the movie, and production will start in February 2018.

Set in London in 1968, nearly 30 years after The Wizard of Oz made her an international movie star, the biopic follows Garland as she prepares for her sold-out show, The Talk of the Town (featuring classics like "Over the Rainbow" and "The Trolley Song"). Behind the scenes, Garland fights with management, feeling overworked after a lifetime spent in show business. Missing her children, she even contemplates walking away from the stage. Meanwhile, she settles into her romance with entrepreneur and musician Mickey Deans (whom she marries months later).

According to producers, the film will feature some of Garland's most popular songs.

BAFTA winner David Livingstone will produce Judy for Calamity Films.