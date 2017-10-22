DJ Khaled Threw His Son a 1st Birthday Party That's Bigger and Better Than Any You'll Ever Have

Oh but those aren't the only wild thoughts happening at the wild party for the "baby mogul," who basically stole the show at the 2017 VMAs in his $2K matching suit.

During the fete, Asahd sat upon his throne as King of the Jungle. There were live dancers, who were dressed as jungle animals and a jungle-themed photo booth.

Oh and in case there were any on-the-go babies, there was an area called the "baby valet" station, where the kiddos could take a test drive and "drive" around in toy luxury automobiles.

Attendees included model Karolina Kurkovaher son, reality TV star Jonathan Cheban, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, Fat Joe's wife Lorena Cartagena and daughter, the owner of LIV David Grutman, and more.

The guests and their kids partied the day away dancing in the jungle with the famous father-son duo, who donned matching outfits, as per usual.

Of course, the event wasn't just about celebrating, it was also about giving back. Khaled asked that donations be made to UNICEF.

Fun fact: the lux party was thrown by the same wedding planner that threw Gucci Mane's headline-making wedding earlier in the week. Talk about a busy week!