How Kim Kardashian Has Spent Every Birthday for the Last 10 Years

It can be safely said that Kim K. knows how to throw an epic birthday party. From a wild 27th birthday bash in Las Vegas bash with ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush to getting proposed to on her 33rd birthday by now-husband Kanye West (followed by yet another epic Sin City soiree) and now on to a bit more mature family friendly brunches with her two children, North and Saint , the reality star has had quite the b-day party evolution over the past decade.

Seems like the perfect way for a lady known for always being on the go to settle into her 37th year, but let's see how she's spent the past 10 years of birthdays...

But today, the E! star is having a lazy Sunday in the lap of luxury. According to her Instagram Stories, the birthday girl has jetted to Canyon Point, Utah for a relaxing stay at the famed Amangiri, a 5-star resort miles away from the buzz of anything and everything. The bikini-clad mama has been sunbathing at the ultra lavish resort, which has views to die for and is currently has rooms priced between $2,000 and $4,650 a night.

A source tells E! News that the mom of two spent her 37th birthday on Saturday having a quiet brunch with family and friends at her mom Kris Jenner 's house in Calabasas, Calif.

2007 Happy 27th birthday! The socialite blew out her 27th birthday cake candles while having an epic rager at Les Deux on Oct. 21, 2007 in Los Angeles.

2007 Rocking out with Kourtney, Kim partied the night away at Les Deux on Oct. 21, 2007 in Los Angeles.

2008 Television personality blew out a sparkling purple cake at her 28th birthday party at LAX Nightclub on Oct. 24, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2009 The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her 29th birthday at TAO nightclub in Sin City. Then-boyfriend Reggie Bush couldn't make the bash, but she flew to see him in New Orleans the next day.

2010 Making a rare appearance, Rob Kardashian joined the fam to celebrate Kim's 30th birthday at TAO Nightclub at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2011 Before there was Kanye, there was Kris Humphries. The reality star celebrated her 31st birthday at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with her new husband Kris Humphries. She was joined by her sister Khloe and her then-husband Lamar Odom, mom Kris and Kim's former Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas. The family was mobbed by fans as they made their way to Marquee after enjoying signature Italian dishes in the private dining room at LAVO where they toasted with Midori Sour cocktails and Champagne.

2012 Kim and Kanye were spotted making out during their trip to Rome Italy for the reality star's 32nd birthday.

2013 Kanye made his message clear when he proposed to his lady on her 33rd birthday in front of friends and family at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

2013 Kim got proposed to on her 33rd birthday after her main man rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco.

2013 Days after getting engaged, Kim hit up Vegas for a Sin City bash in her honor at TAO on Oct. 25.

2013 After the rapper popped the question in front of their friends and family at AT&T Park in San Francisco on Kim's 33rd birthday, the couple had a birthday bash in Las Vegas five days later. The couple joined momager Kris, sisters Khloe and Kourtney, Scott Disick, Glee's Naya Rivera, and best bud Jonathan Cheban. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a white lace top and matching skirt—an outfit she bought in Paris.

2014 Kanye and Kim celebrated Kim's birthday at TAO Nightclub at the Venetian on Oct. 24, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2014 Kim poses with her sister Khloe and mom Kris at TAO Nightclub on Oct. 24, 2014.





2015 Kanye took his pregnant leading to Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas at The Promenade in Westlake, Calif. where the proud mom thought she was just going to see a movie. Instead, her man helped organize a surprise birthday party with more than a few famous faces. Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Tyga, Caitlyn Jenner, Kris and Corey Gamble were just some of the familiar faces who surprised Kim with a showing of Universal Pictures' Steve Jobs movie.

2015 Kylie Jenner posted this sweet photo as a tribute to birthday girl Kim on Oct. 22, 2015.

2015 On Kim's 35th birthday, Kourtney posted this throwback photo with the caption, "She has been my partner for life. We always seem to end up on the craziest adventures together. I love and admire the person you have become and learn from you every day. Happy Birthday!"

2015 The mama spent some time with daughter North on her 35th birthday.

2015 North got some treats while hitting up the private screening for Kim's 35th birthday.

2015 Kanye gifted his pregnant lady love this extravagant cake two years ago.

2016 A few weeks after these photos were taken, Kim celebrated with family in a low-key way, sans social media, while healing from her robbery in Paris. At the time, a source told E! News, "Kim's birthday is going to be a very quiet celebration this year," the insider tells us. "She has no plans on making a big bash. She will have an intimate birthday with her immediate family." "She is not in any celebrating mood yet," the source said at the time. "Kanye is trying to do whatever he can to make her feel better, but it's just the constant memories of the robbery that keep on messing with her."

