Justin Timberlake Announces He Is Performing at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl!

The superstar singer took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he would be performing at the halftime show during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Posting the news with a hilarious wordplay video with pal Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake wrote, "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight."

Pepsi also tweeted the news, writing, "It's official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we'll see you on Feb 4!"

Superbowl LII will be taking place on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.