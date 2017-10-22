Justin Timberlake Announces He Is Performing at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Outlander

Outlander Finally Reunited Claire and Jamie and You Bet It Was Sexy

Sam Smith

Sam Smith on Gender Identity: ''I Feel Just As Much a Woman As I Am a Man''

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Birthday

How Kim Kardashian Has Spent Every Birthday for the Last 10 Years

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl!

The superstar singer took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he would be performing at the halftime show during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Posting the news with a hilarious wordplay video with pal Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake wrote, "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight."

Pepsi also tweeted the news, writing, "It's official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we'll see you on Feb 4!"

Superbowl LII will be taking place on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Photos

Celebs at Super Bowl 2017

Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

JT previously appeared at the halftime showing during the Super Bowl in 2004. The smooth singer made headlines when he ripped off Janet Jackson's clothes, exposing her breast to the world in the now-infamous "Boobgate."

Lady Gaga performed last year at the Super Bowl LI.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Justin Timberlake , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.