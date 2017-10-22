Lili Reinhart Apologizes for "Racially Insensitive" Halloween Costume Photo

Lili Reinhart has apologized for posting what she late called a "racially sensitive" photo of a person in costume.

The 21-year-old Riverdale actress posted on Twitter this weekend a DeviantArt photo she found on Instagram of a woman dressed up as a "demon," sporting a black bodysuit and black-colored body paint on her face and arms.

"Found my Halloween costume!!" Reinhart wrote. "Inspired by the color of my soul."

The pic spurred mixed reactions. Some people accused her of "doing blackface." Others said they did not find the photo offensive. Nonetheless, she deleted the tweet and apologized.

"I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn't think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive," she wrote early on Sunday. "I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could've been misinterpreted."