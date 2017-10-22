Cardi B Says She Was Kicked Out of Hotel in "Racist" Albany, NY and Accused of Smoking Weed

Cardi B says she was kicked out a Hilton hotel in Albany in upstate New York on Saturday after authorities accused her and her team of smoking weed, which she denies, adding that the allegation was racially-motivated.

Hotel reps declined to comment on the incident. Albany police confirmed to E! News that cops responded a report from the hotel but declined to give details. The incident took place after the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who is from New York City, performed at Times Union Center in Albany, whose African-American population is less than 14 percent. No arrests were reported.

TMZ posted a video of Cardi B leaving the hotel. While walking, she called someone a "racist motherf--ker" and appeared to knock down a display.

"So me & my team got kicked out of this hotel in Albany cause my floor smell like weed mine You I hate weed," she tweeted on Sunday morning.

She soon posted a series of selfie videos talking about the incident.

"You wanna know something? Albany is known for being racist," she said. "The floor that I was staying in in my hotel room, it smelled like weed. So the cops came in the middle of the night, knocking on my manager and on my door, talking about that we were smoking weed and we gotta get kicked out."